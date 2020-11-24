Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael S. Groen, director of the Defense Department's Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, briefs reporters at the Pentagon on efforts to adopt and scale artificial intelligence capabilities, Nov. 24, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2020 14:43
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|773956
|Filename:
|DOD_108076459
|Length:
|00:34:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Top Defense Official for Artificial Intelligence Briefs Reporters, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT