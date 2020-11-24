A Message from MCBQ Commander

Col. William C. Bentley III, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Commanding, address’ the community on Marine Corps Base Quantico, VA, Nov. 24, 2020. This holiday season take the time to rest and be around friends or family. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jessica A. Foraker)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2020 14:06
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|773950
|VIRIN:
|201124-M-CY565-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108076326
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
