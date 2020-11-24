Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Message from MCBQ Commander

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Col. William C. Bentley III, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Commanding, address’ the community on Marine Corps Base Quantico, VA, Nov. 24, 2020. This holiday season take the time to rest and be around friends or family. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jessica A. Foraker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 14:06
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

