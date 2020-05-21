Members of the 631st Engineer Detachment constructed a pull-up bar station on the Estate Bethlehem Compound, St. Croix, May 21, 2020.
The construction of the pull-up bar station is a result of the new Army Combat Fitness said to begin in October 2020.
|05.21.2020
|11.24.2020 14:11
|B-Roll
|773949
|200521-A-GU909-799
|DOD_108076300
|00:01:22
|ST. CROIX, VI
|ST. THOMAS, VI
|1
|1
|0
This work, Building the pull-up bar station, by SGT Tyiesha Benjamin-Samuel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
