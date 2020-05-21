Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building the pull-up bar station

    ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    05.21.2020

    Video by Sgt. Tyiesha Benjamin-Samuel 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the 631st Engineer Detachment constructed a pull-up bar station on the Estate Bethlehem Compound, St. Croix, May 21, 2020.

    The construction of the pull-up bar station is a result of the new Army Combat Fitness said to begin in October 2020.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 14:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773949
    VIRIN: 200521-A-GU909-799
    Filename: DOD_108076300
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: ST. CROIX, VI 
    Hometown: ST. THOMAS, VI

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building the pull-up bar station, by SGT Tyiesha Benjamin-Samuel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army
    VING
    pull-up bars

