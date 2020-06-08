Motion graphic animation of the 157th Air Refueling Wing heraldry shield, Aug. 6, 2020, Pease Air National Guard Base, N.H. (U.S. Air National Guard animation by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Vezeau)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2020 13:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|773943
|VIRIN:
|200806-Z-ZR729-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108076254
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 157th Air Refueling Wing shield animation, by TSgt Aaron Vezeau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT