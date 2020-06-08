Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Vezeau 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Motion graphic animation of the 157th Air Refueling Wing heraldry shield, Aug. 6, 2020, Pease Air National Guard Base, N.H. (U.S. Air National Guard animation by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Vezeau)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 13:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773943
    VIRIN: 200806-Z-ZR729-1001
    Filename: DOD_108076254
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 157th Air Refueling Wing shield animation, by TSgt Aaron Vezeau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

