Operation Warp Speed Senior Leaders Provide Update

Army Gen. Gustave F. Perna, chief operations officer for Operation Warp Speed; Alex M. Azar II, Health and Human Services secretary; and Dr. Moncef Slaoui, chief advisor for OWS, hold a briefing on Operation Warp Speed in Washington, Nov. 24, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2020 13:28
|Category:
|Briefings
|Location:
|US
