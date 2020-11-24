Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Tuition Assistance Restored, Relocations for MH-139 and AC-130J

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights the reinstatement of full tuition assistance for Air and Space Force professionals and possible relocations of both the MH-139 Grey Wolf and the AC-130J Ghostrider.

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 13:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773926
    VIRIN: 201124-F-YO204-0001
    Filename: DOD_108076156
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: Tuition Assistance Restored, Relocations for MH-139 and AC-130J, by SSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Grey_Wolf
    tuition
    Ghostrider
    ATAF

