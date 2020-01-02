Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pilot Feature: Major Todd O'Brien (Clean w/music)

    MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Marc Wilson  

    179th Airlift Wing

    Major Todd O’Brien shares his story of being an Ohio Air National Guard pilot at the 179th Airlift Wing.

    (Ohio Air National Guard video by SrA Marc Wilson/Released).

    Date Taken: 02.01.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 11:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 773916
    VIRIN: 200201-Z-AG489-002
    Filename: DOD_108076071
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: MANSFIELD, OH, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pilot Feature: Major Todd O'Brien (Clean w/music), by SrA Marc Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pilot Air Guard Ohio Air Force

