U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division, participate in the Basic Jungle Skills Course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center at Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, on Nov. 13, 2020. The course teaches Marines increased their survivability while operating in a jungle environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Levi J. Guerra)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2020 05:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|773857
|VIRIN:
|201113-M-AJ435-150
|Filename:
|DOD_108075620
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, "Humble Yourself", 3d MARDIV Marines participate in the Basic Jungle Skills Course., by Cpl Levi Guerra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT