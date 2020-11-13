Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Humble Yourself", 3d MARDIV Marines participate in the Basic Jungle Skills Course.

    CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.13.2020

    Video by Cpl. Levi Guerra 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division, participate in the Basic Jungle Skills Course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center at Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, on Nov. 13, 2020. The course teaches Marines increased their survivability while operating in a jungle environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Levi J. Guerra)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 05:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773857
    VIRIN: 201113-M-AJ435-150
    Filename: DOD_108075620
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Humble Yourself", 3d MARDIV Marines participate in the Basic Jungle Skills Course., by Cpl Levi Guerra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Jungle Warfare Training Center
    Headquarters Battalion
    JWTC
    3d MARDIV
    3d Marine Division
    Basic Jungle Skills Course
    Camp Gonsalves (Jungle Warfare Training Center)

