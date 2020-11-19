LANDCOM CERTIFIES ALLIED RAPID REACTION CORPS AS NATO'S WARFIGHTING HEADQUARTERS DURING EXERCISE LOYAL LEDA 20

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SOUTH CERNEY, United Kingdom – NATO Allied Land Command Commander, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Roger L. Cloutier Jr., transferred the official NATO guidon to Allied Rapid Reaction Corps Commander, British Army Lieutenant General Edward Smythe-Osbourne, November 19, 2020 in an official ceremony certifying ARRC as NATO’s Warfighting Headquarters. The ceremony, marking the end to Exercise Loyal Leda 20, declares ARRC as combat ready to respond to any NATO contingency, from crisis response to major joint operations.