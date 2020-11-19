SOUTH CERNEY, United Kingdom – NATO Allied Land Command Commander, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Roger L. Cloutier Jr., transferred the official NATO guidon to Allied Rapid Reaction Corps Commander, British Army Lieutenant General Edward Smythe-Osbourne, November 19, 2020 in an official ceremony certifying ARRC as NATO’s Warfighting Headquarters. The ceremony, marking the end to Exercise Loyal Leda 20, declares ARRC as combat ready to respond to any NATO contingency, from crisis response to major joint operations.
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2020 04:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|773852
|VIRIN:
|201119-A-UU794-376
|PIN:
|201119
|Filename:
|DOD_108075593
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|IZMIR, 35, TR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, LANDCOM CERTIFIES ALLIED RAPID REACTION CORPS AS NATO'S WARFIGHTING HEADQUARTERS DURING EXERCISE LOYAL LEDA 20, by LTC Travis Dettmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LANDCOM CERTIFIES ALLIED RAPID REACTION CORPS AS NATO'S WARFIGHTING HEADQUARTERS DURING EXERCISE LOYAL LEDA 20
LEAVE A COMMENT