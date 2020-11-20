Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th CAB thank you to military families

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    11.20.2020

    Video by Maj. Robert Fellingham 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    'Thank you' video from 12th CAB leadership and Soldiers to military families. Contains a message from the 12th CAB Commander and several specific messages from Soldiers to their families.

    The hardest job in the military is being a military family. Long hours and time away from home hit our loved ones the hardest. Each November, Military Family Month provides an opportunity to recognize the commitment, resilience, and sacrifice of Army Families. We could never do what we do, without you. So, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you.

    Date Taken: 11.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 04:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773844
    VIRIN: 201120-A-KM584-233
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108075567
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th CAB thank you to military families, by MAJ Robert Fellingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    family
    usarmy
    12thcab
    wingsofvictory
    militaryfamilymonth

