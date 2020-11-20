12th CAB thank you to military families

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



'Thank you' video from 12th CAB leadership and Soldiers to military families. Contains a message from the 12th CAB Commander and several specific messages from Soldiers to their families.



The hardest job in the military is being a military family. Long hours and time away from home hit our loved ones the hardest. Each November, Military Family Month provides an opportunity to recognize the commitment, resilience, and sacrifice of Army Families. We could never do what we do, without you. So, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you.