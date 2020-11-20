'Thank you' video from 12th CAB leadership and Soldiers to military families. Contains a message from the 12th CAB Commander and several specific messages from Soldiers to their families.
The hardest job in the military is being a military family. Long hours and time away from home hit our loved ones the hardest. Each November, Military Family Month provides an opportunity to recognize the commitment, resilience, and sacrifice of Army Families. We could never do what we do, without you. So, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you.
This work, 12th CAB thank you to military families, by MAJ Robert Fellingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
