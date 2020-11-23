Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen particpate in AUAB Firefighter for a Day program

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    11.23.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    As a way to establish better relationships between the Al Udeid Air Base Fire department and base personnel, Staff Sgt. Kristopher Boysel, a fire operations crew chief with the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron established the Firefighter for a Day program. After a tour of the fire station, volunteers experience firsthand what its like to be a firefighter through a series a physical challenges that test their mental and physical fortitude.

    Date Taken: 11.23.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 03:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 773840
    VIRIN: 201123-Z-OK775-002
    Filename: DOD_108075551
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 

    This work, Airmen particpate in AUAB Firefighter for a Day program, by SSgt Jordan Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

