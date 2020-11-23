Airmen particpate in AUAB Firefighter for a Day program

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As a way to establish better relationships between the Al Udeid Air Base Fire department and base personnel, Staff Sgt. Kristopher Boysel, a fire operations crew chief with the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron established the Firefighter for a Day program. After a tour of the fire station, volunteers experience firsthand what its like to be a firefighter through a series a physical challenges that test their mental and physical fortitude.