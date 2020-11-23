As a way to establish better relationships between the Al Udeid Air Base Fire department and base personnel, Staff Sgt. Kristopher Boysel, a fire operations crew chief with the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron established the Firefighter for a Day program. After a tour of the fire station, volunteers experience firsthand what its like to be a firefighter through a series a physical challenges that test their mental and physical fortitude.
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2020 03:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|773840
|VIRIN:
|201123-Z-OK775-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108075551
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airmen particpate in AUAB Firefighter for a Day program, by SSgt Jordan Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
