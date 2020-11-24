Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston, Opp, Alabama native and 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade chaplain, visits the Daibutsu Big Buddha, Kamakura, Japan, and shares a story of gratitude during his Thanksgiving message in Episode 23 of Chaplain’s Neighborhood. Chaplain Johnston continues his series of resiliency talks until together we win and overcome the pandemic.
|11.24.2020
|11.24.2020 02:28
|Series
|773834
|201124-A-PI656-001
|DOD_108075520
|00:02:10
|KAMAKURA, KANAGAWA, JP
This work, Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston shares a Thanksgiving message, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS
