Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston shares a Thanksgiving message

Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston, Opp, Alabama native and 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade chaplain, visits the Daibutsu Big Buddha, Kamakura, Japan, and shares a story of gratitude during his Thanksgiving message in Episode 23 of Chaplain’s Neighborhood. Chaplain Johnston continues his series of resiliency talks until together we win and overcome the pandemic.