    Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston shares a Thanksgiving message

    KAMAKURA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.24.2020

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston, Opp, Alabama native and 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade chaplain, visits the Daibutsu Big Buddha, Kamakura, Japan, and shares a story of gratitude during his Thanksgiving message in Episode 23 of Chaplain’s Neighborhood. Chaplain Johnston continues his series of resiliency talks until together we win and overcome the pandemic.

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 02:28
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 773834
    VIRIN: 201124-A-PI656-001
    Filename: DOD_108075520
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: KAMAKURA, KANAGAWA, JP

    This work, Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston shares a Thanksgiving message, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chaplain’s Neighborhood

