A video from the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing thanking Veterans for their service.
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2020 02:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|773833
|VIRIN:
|201110-F-HV022-425
|Filename:
|DOD_108075505
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Happy Veterans Day from the 386th AEW, by SSgt Kenneth Boyton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT