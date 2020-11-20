Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD News in 2: 20 November, 2020

    JAPAN

    11.19.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Courtney Chapa 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Ni2, Malabar 2020 concludes, the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron conducts training with Japan Air Self-Defense Airmen, and Guided Missile Destroyer USS Barry returns to the South China Sea.

    DoD News
    INDOPACOM
    Pacific News Break

