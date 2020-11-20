On this Ni2, Malabar 2020 concludes, the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron conducts training with Japan Air Self-Defense Airmen, and Guided Missile Destroyer USS Barry returns to the South China Sea.
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2020 23:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|773824
|VIRIN:
|201119-F-SH842-035
|Filename:
|DOD_108075391
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DoD News in 2: 20 November, 2020, by SSgt Courtney Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT