CTF 75 Participates in COMMEX

201119-N-ER806-2001

SANTA RITA, Guam (Nov. 19, 2020)

Sailors assigned to the information and electronic communication capabilities of Task Force 75 participates in a communications exercise on Camp Covington in Santa Rita, Guam. CTF 75 is the U.S. 7th Fleet’s primary expeditionary task force responsible for the planning and execution of maritime expeditionary security, explosive ordnance disposal, diving engineering and construction, and underwater construction in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)