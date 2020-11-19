Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTF 75 Participates in COMMEX

    GUAM

    11.19.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Bauer 

    Commander Task Force 75

    201119-N-ER806-2001
    SANTA RITA, Guam (Nov. 19, 2020)
    Sailors assigned to the information and electronic communication capabilities of Task Force 75 participates in a communications exercise on Camp Covington in Santa Rita, Guam. CTF 75 is the U.S. 7th Fleet’s primary expeditionary task force responsible for the planning and execution of maritime expeditionary security, explosive ordnance disposal, diving engineering and construction, and underwater construction in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2020
    Date Posted: 11.23.2020 23:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773818
    VIRIN: 201119-N-ER806-2001
    Filename: DOD_108075325
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF 75 Participates in COMMEX, by PO2 Nicholas Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

