    Spartans launch The Raven

    UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Video by Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk 

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Paratroopers with the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry division launch the Raven system during cold-weather conditions at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Nov. 18, 2020.

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 11.23.2020 21:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 773816
    VIRIN: 112220-A-DU810-001
    Filename: DOD_108075276
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartans launch The Raven, by SGT Alex Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

