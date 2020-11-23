Museum Monday: Civil War Era Ironclad Edition

A video produced for social media by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum showing detailed close up video of their Civil War gallery. In this video, footage was captured of the ironclad models of the USS Monitor and CSS Virginia. Graphics were also incorporated along with archived photos as well in an effort to reach audiences who may not otherwise be able to visit their museum in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. More information about the museum can be found at www.history.navy.mil/hrnm. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|11.23.2020
|11.23.2020 20:26
|Package
|773814
|201123-N-TG517-455
|DOD_108075244
|00:01:07
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|0
|0
|0
