    Museum Monday: Civil War Era Ironclad Edition

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2020

    Video by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    A video produced for social media by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum showing detailed close up video of their Civil War gallery. In this video, footage was captured of the ironclad models of the USS Monitor and CSS Virginia. Graphics were also incorporated along with archived photos as well in an effort to reach audiences who may not otherwise be able to visit their museum in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. More information about the museum can be found at www.history.navy.mil/hrnm. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Museum Monday: Civil War Era Ironclad Edition, by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

