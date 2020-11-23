Cmdr. Joshua Sherwin briefs Marine Corps poolees on religious services offered during their two week restriction-of-movement prior to attending recruit training.
(U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Daniel Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2020 16:47
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|773801
|VIRIN:
|201123-M-GD588-732
|Filename:
|DOD_108075060
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Task Force Atlanta Chaplain's Brief, by LCpl Daniel Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT