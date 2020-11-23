Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Task Force Atlanta Chaplain's Brief

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SC, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Cmdr. Joshua Sherwin briefs Marine Corps poolees on religious services offered during their two week restriction-of-movement prior to attending recruit training.
    (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Daniel Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2020
    Date Posted: 11.23.2020 16:47
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 773801
    VIRIN: 201123-M-GD588-732
    Filename: DOD_108075060
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: SC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Atlanta Chaplain's Brief, by LCpl Daniel Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT