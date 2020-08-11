U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Alberto Rosende, commanding general, 63rd Readiness Division speaks on the importance of celebrating our Military Families who are the support backbone for all who serve our nation.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2020 15:01
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|773784
|VIRIN:
|201108-O-BX042-180
|PIN:
|456789
|Filename:
|DOD_108074741
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Celebrating Military Families, by Rosario Urquieta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT