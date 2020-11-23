8th annual Bob Feller Act Of Valor Awards Ceremony, presenting awards of service to sailors and marines. Awards for ashore and afloat servicemen and a special award for service to Craig Stamen of the San Diego Padres and Hall of Fame award to Brooks Robinson of the Baltimore Orioles.
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2020 14:31
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|773779
|Filename:
|DOD_108074558
|Length:
|01:07:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bob Feller Act Of Valor Award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT