    Bob Feller Act Of Valor Award

    UNITED STATES

    11.23.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity     

    8th annual Bob Feller Act Of Valor Awards Ceremony, presenting awards of service to sailors and marines. Awards for ashore and afloat servicemen and a special award for service to Craig Stamen of the San Diego Padres and Hall of Fame award to Brooks Robinson of the Baltimore Orioles.

    Date Taken: 11.23.2020
