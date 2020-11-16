Virgin Islands National Guard's weekly inspirational message with Chaplain Jermaine Mulley, Nov. 16 (2/2).
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2020 14:16
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|773772
|VIRIN:
|201116-A-JK506-237
|Filename:
|DOD_108074531
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Location:
|ST. CROIX, VI
|Hometown:
|ST. THOMAS, VI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VING's weekly inspirational message - "Tend your Ground.", by CPT Marcia Bruno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT