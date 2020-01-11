The U.S. Air Force F-35 Demonstration Team performed at the Lockheed Martin Air and Space show at the Orlando Sanford International Airport, Oct. 31st- Nov. 1st, and the Stuart Airshow at Witham Field, Nov. 5th-7th. Each show featured all four of Air Combat Command's single ship demonstration teams. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Codie Trimble)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2020 12:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|773757
|VIRIN:
|201116-F-PG806-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108074383
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F-35 Demonstration Team performs at Sanford and Stuart Airshows, by SSgt Codie Trimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
