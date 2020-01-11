Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 Demonstration Team performs at Sanford and Stuart Airshows

    FL, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Codie Trimble 

    F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force F-35 Demonstration Team performed at the Lockheed Martin Air and Space show at the Orlando Sanford International Airport, Oct. 31st- Nov. 1st, and the Stuart Airshow at Witham Field, Nov. 5th-7th. Each show featured all four of Air Combat Command's single ship demonstration teams. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Codie Trimble)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2020
    Date Posted: 11.23.2020 12:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 773757
    VIRIN: 201116-F-PG806-9001
    Filename: DOD_108074383
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: FL, US

    This work, F-35 Demonstration Team performs at Sanford and Stuart Airshows, by SSgt Codie Trimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    A-10
    F-35
    F-35 Lightning
    F35FET

