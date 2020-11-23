Navy Exceptional Family Member Program mobile App Overview

The Navy's Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) launched a new mobile application that provides Navy families, doctors, service providers, detailers, and program administrators up-to-date information and resources all in one place.
To access the EFMP app, go to the Navy App Locker at https://www.applocker.navy.mil/#!/apps. Sailors and family members can use the EFMP app directly from there, or the app can be downloaded to an Android or Apple phone, a computer, or various other mobile devices.
The Exceptional Family Member Program provides an all-inclusive approach for the community, educational, medical, housing, and personnel services for families with special needs. Enrollment is mandatory for all service members who have family members with special needs. Enrollment ensures the maximum provision of services to the family throughout the service member’s career. Special needs include special medical, dental, mental health, developmental, or educational requirements; the requirement for adaptive equipment assistive technology devices; or services of a wheelchair.
Exceptional Family Member Program liaisons assist families in locating special needs services and resources by identifying local military and civilian resources such as special education assistance, social and support groups, treatment providers, and information about local disability services. Respite care helps military families with children with special needs by providing 40 hours of respite care per month so they can leave the house, go to an appointment, shop, or just rest while knowing that their child is being well cared for.
Benefits to service members, families, and command leadership include:
Networking, information, referral and resources, and assistance during a permanent change of station moves
Peace of mind for deployed service members and their families
Enhances command readiness through support to the service member and family
Improves retention by providing support to Sailors who may otherwise consider separation in order to best meet their family’s needs
Decreases costly overseas returns by proactively ensuring that duty assignments are made with special needs taken into consideration
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2020 11:02
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|773744
|VIRIN:
|201123-D-YG354-445
|Filename:
|DOD_108074226
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy Exceptional Family Member Program mobile App Overview, by Douglas Bedford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT