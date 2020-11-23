Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Exceptional Family Member Program mobile App

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2020

    Video by Douglas Bedford 

    Navy Personnel Command

    The Navy's Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) launched a new mobile application that provides Navy families, doctors, service providers, detailers, and program administrators up-to-date information and resources all in one place.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2020
    Date Posted: 11.23.2020 11:47
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 773743
    VIRIN: 201123-D-YG354-573
    Filename: DOD_108074225
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Exceptional Family Member Program mobile App, by Douglas Bedford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exceptional Family Member Program
    EFMP

