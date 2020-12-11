Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    North Africa American Cemetery

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TUNISIA

    11.12.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katelynn Moeller 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    The North Africa American Cemetery in Carthage, Tunisia is 1 of 26 American Military cemeteries overseas. Learn more about the importance of this location and the sacrifices of those buried there during WWII.

    Lower Third Info:
    Mr. Brian Hicks
    Superintendent, North Africa American Cemetery

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2020
    Date Posted: 11.23.2020 10:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773740
    VIRIN: 201112-F-MI374-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108074193
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: TN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, North Africa American Cemetery, by SSgt Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Africa
    Cemetery
    Tunisia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT