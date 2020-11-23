All shoutouts are from deployed Airmen to an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia and all live or are from Colorado.
Senior Master Sgt. Victoria Lopez
Wing Staff Super Independent
Senior Master Sgt. Aaron Roberts
Deputy Fire Chief
Master Sgt. Heidi Valdez
NCOI Learning Resource Center
Brig. Gen. Joe Kunkle
Commander 332d Air Expeditionary Wing
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2020 10:13
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|773738
|VIRIN:
|201123-Z-GV306-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108074185
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Football Thanksgiving Shoutouts, by SSgt Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT