    Air Force Football Thanksgiving Shoutouts

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.23.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Darby Arnold 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    All shoutouts are from deployed Airmen to an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia and all live or are from Colorado.

    Senior Master Sgt. Victoria Lopez
    Wing Staff Super Independent

    Senior Master Sgt. Aaron Roberts
    Deputy Fire Chief

    Master Sgt. Heidi Valdez
    NCOI Learning Resource Center

    Brig. Gen. Joe Kunkle
    Commander 332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2020
    Date Posted: 11.23.2020 10:13
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 773738
    VIRIN: 201123-Z-GV306-001
    Filename: DOD_108074185
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Football Thanksgiving Shoutouts, by SSgt Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Red Tails
    AF Football

