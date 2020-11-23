Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The NCNG App has the Promotion List!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NC, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mary Junell 

    North Carolina National Guard

    The North Carolina National Guard has a new Mobile App! Download on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. It now includes access to the Enlisted Promotion System list so you can see where you stand on the promotion list!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2020
    Date Posted: 11.23.2020 11:25
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 773735
    VIRIN: 201123-A-GT365-035
    Filename: DOD_108074165
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The NCNG App has the Promotion List!, by SSG Mary Junell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    soldier
    National Guard Bureau
    ladder
    climbing
    North Carolina National Guard
    NCNG
    North Carolina Army National Guard
    Mobile App
    NCNG App
    Enlisted Promotion System

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT