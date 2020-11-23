The North Carolina National Guard has a new Mobile App! Download on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. It now includes access to the Enlisted Promotion System list so you can see where you stand on the promotion list!
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2020 11:25
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|773735
|VIRIN:
|201123-A-GT365-035
|Filename:
|DOD_108074165
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The NCNG App has the Promotion List!, by SSG Mary Junell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT