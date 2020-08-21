In honor Women's Equality Day AFRICOM Symposium, a video was created to screen at the symposium with testimonies from various military and civilian personnel speaking to women's equality and what it mean to them in Stuttgart, Germany, Aug. 26, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Yvonne Najera)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2020 07:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|773727
|VIRIN:
|200821-A-ZQ575-271
|Filename:
|DOD_108074064
|Length:
|00:10:01
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFRICOM Women's Equality Message, by Yvonne Najera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT