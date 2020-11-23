The 380th Air Expeditionary Wing welcomed Airmen assigned to the 332nd AEW in order to demonstrate integration with fellow U.S. Air Forces Central partners and their collective flexibility to rapidly generate air power.
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2020 05:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|773722
|VIRIN:
|201123-F-HJ760-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108074039
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Eagles land at Al Dhafra Air Base, by A1C Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT