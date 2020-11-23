NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Nov. 23, 2020) Emergency Resuscitative Surgical System is a rapidly embarkable surgical capability that provides role 2 medical support to Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade forces as required. This additive or standalone capability can operate at sea or ashore. They provide a light and agile expeditionary medical capability consisting of a ten member team trained to provide rapid damage control, resuscitative care, damage control surgery, and enroute critical care in support of Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video By Cpl. Haley Buker)
