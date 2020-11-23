Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emergency Resuscitative Surgical System

    BAHRAIN

    11.23.2020

    Video by Cpl. Haley Buker 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Nov. 23, 2020) Emergency Resuscitative Surgical System is a rapidly embarkable surgical capability that provides role 2 medical support to Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade forces as required. This additive or standalone capability can operate at sea or ashore. They provide a light and agile expeditionary medical capability consisting of a ten member team trained to provide rapid damage control, resuscitative care, damage control surgery, and enroute critical care in support of Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video By Cpl. Haley Buker)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2020
    Date Posted: 11.23.2020 06:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773721
    VIRIN: 201105-M-QE157-002
    Filename: DOD_108074038
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: BH

    TAGS

    Bahrain
    Marine Expeditionary Brigade
    5th Fleet
    5th MEB
    ERSS
    Task Force 51/5
    Emergency Resuscitative Surgical System
    Cpl Haley Buker

