NATO Partners Ready Any Time, Any Place: 1-77th Field Artillery Regiment fire HIMARS alongside Romanians

A M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, launch missiles into the Black Sea, alongside Romanian allies during Exercise Rapid Falcon. This is the first time a HIMARS has launched into the Black Sea.
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2020 06:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|773719
|VIRIN:
|201119-A-RR275-701
|Filename:
|DOD_108074031
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|RO
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
