    NATO Partners Ready Any Time, Any Place: 1-77th Field Artillery Regiment fire HIMARS alongside Romanians

    ROMANIA

    11.19.2020

    Video by Spc. Jabaria Clyburn 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    A M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, launch missiles into the Black Sea, alongside Romanian allies during Exercise Rapid Falcon. This is the first time a HIMARS has launched into the Black Sea.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2020
    Date Posted: 11.23.2020 06:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773719
    VIRIN: 201119-A-RR275-701
    Filename: DOD_108074031
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: RO

