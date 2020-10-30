Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard personnel discuss the completion of the 140-Foot Icebreaking Tug Service Life Extension Program

    MD, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters

    U.S. Coast Guard personnel discuss the completion of the 140-Foot Icebreaking Tug Service Life Extension Program at the Coast Guard yard, Baltimore, Maryland, Oct. 30, 2020. The program was to maintain and increase capabilities for nine Bay-class cutters.
    (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.23.2020 04:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 773712
    VIRIN: 201030-G-KT616-1001
    Filename: DOD_108073991
    Length: 00:07:50
    Location: MD, US

    tug
    ice
    ice breaking
    procurement
    contractors
    deputy commandant for mission support
    dcms

