U.S. Coast Guard personnel discuss the completion of the 140-Foot Icebreaking Tug Service Life Extension Program at the Coast Guard yard, Baltimore, Maryland, Oct. 30, 2020. The program was to maintain and increase capabilities for nine Bay-class cutters.
(U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)
|10.30.2020
|11.23.2020 04:08
|Interviews
|773712
|201030-G-KT616-1001
|DOD_108073991
|00:07:50
|Location:
|MD, US
