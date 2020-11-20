Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Guardians of the first quarter talk about their competition experience

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.20.2020

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Eight noncommissioned officers and Soldiers assigned to various units throughout 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade competed in a grueling test of their physical and mental abilities during a quarterly contest at Sagami General Depot, Japan and Andersen Air Force Base, Guam Nov. 16-17. Hear from Pacific Guardian competitors themselves.

    Date Taken: 11.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.22.2020 22:41
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Japan
    ADA
    Air Defense
    USARPAC
    Chaplain Corps
    PACOM
    U.S. Army
    readiness
    Army Values
    Father's Day
    U.S. Army Japan
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command
    Ready And Resilient
    94th AAMDC
    AMD
    Fight Tonight
    Sagami General Depot
    Indo-Pacific Region
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Pacific Guardians
    Winning Matters
    This is my squad
    Chaplain's Neighborhood
    Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston

