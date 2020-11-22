Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Maritime Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.22.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christian Huntington 

    USS Carl Vinson

    201122-N-CR202-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 22, 2020) USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) conducts routine maritime operations. These operations included the first refueling and landing of a Navy CMV-22B Osprey aboard an aircraft carrier. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christian M. Huntington/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2020
    Date Posted: 11.22.2020 23:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773685
    VIRIN: 201122-N-CR202-1001
    Filename: DOD_108073873
    Length: 00:04:37
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Maritime Operations, by PO3 Christian Huntington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osprey
    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson
    CMV-22B

