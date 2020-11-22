201122-N-CR202-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 22, 2020) USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) conducts routine maritime operations. These operations included the first refueling and landing of a Navy CMV-22B Osprey aboard an aircraft carrier. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christian M. Huntington/Released)
|11.22.2020
|11.22.2020 23:05
|B-Roll
|773685
|201122-N-CR202-1001
|DOD_108073873
|00:04:37
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|2
|2
|0
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Maritime Operations, by PO3 Christian Huntington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
