Sgt. Maj. (Ret) Leslie Rhymer sends thanks and appreciation to the Virgin Islands National Guard Transition Assistance Advisor (TAA), Nov. 20, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2020 19:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|773682
|VIRIN:
|201120-A-JK506-838
|Filename:
|DOD_108073814
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|ST. CROIX, VI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sgt. Maj. (Ret) Leslie Rhymer thanks VING TAA, by CPT Marcia Bruno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT