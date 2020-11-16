Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard, partners urge paddle craft labeling, owner responsibility on PNW waters

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Lt. j.g. Sean Mazer, Executive Officer at Station Seattle, addresses the public urging owner responsibility and the labeling of paddle craft, Monday Nov. 16, 2020, at Base Seattle. Reports of unmanned and adrift paddle craft divert boat and air crews on hundreds of dangerous and costly searches that turn out to be false alarms. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2020
    Date Posted: 11.22.2020 19:21
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 773681
    VIRIN: 161120-G-YE015-1001
    Filename: DOD_108073807
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, partners urge paddle craft labeling, owner responsibility on PNW waters, by PO3 Michael Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Seattle
    Paddle Smart
    Sticker
    Mark It
    Stop the Search
    Boater Responsibility

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT