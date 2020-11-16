Lt. j.g. Sean Mazer, Executive Officer at Station Seattle, addresses the public urging owner responsibility and the labeling of paddle craft, Monday Nov. 16, 2020, at Base Seattle. Reports of unmanned and adrift paddle craft divert boat and air crews on hundreds of dangerous and costly searches that turn out to be false alarms. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2020 19:21
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|773681
|VIRIN:
|161120-G-YE015-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108073807
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, partners urge paddle craft labeling, owner responsibility on PNW waters, by PO3 Michael Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT