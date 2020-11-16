Coast Guard, partners urge paddle craft labeling, owner responsibility on PNW waters

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. j.g. Sean Mazer, Executive Officer at Station Seattle, addresses the public urging owner responsibility and the labeling of paddle craft, Monday Nov. 16, 2020, at Base Seattle. Reports of unmanned and adrift paddle craft divert boat and air crews on hundreds of dangerous and costly searches that turn out to be false alarms. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark)