    Getting behind the wheel: 1-1 CAV conducts Bradley gunnery during home station training at Bliss

    NM, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2020

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Blackhawk Soldiers from 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division conducted table gunneries as part of readiness training on the Fort Bliss Training Complex in New Mexico, Nov. 16, 2020. The multi-purpose digital range offers units hands-on training of troops with next-generation technology.

    Interview 1:

    Pvt. Christian Gilfillan, combat engineer
    Alpha Company, 40th Brigade Engineer Battalion

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2020
    Date Posted: 11.22.2020 17:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 773679
    VIRIN: 201116-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 201116
    Filename: DOD_108073784
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: NM, US
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Hometown: LAS CRUCES, NM, US

