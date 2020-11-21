Parris Island Shooting Intramurals

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Interested in becoming a Marine Corps Combat Marksmanship Coach? Or simply getting more involved in the marksmanship program?



Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island invites active duty shooters of all skill levels to participate in the base's annual intramural shooting competition January 2021 for a chance at joining the MCRD Parris Island pistol and rifle team. All shooters who complete intramurals will also gain the Military Occupational Specialty of Combat Marksmanship Coach.



(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shane Manson)