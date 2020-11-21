Parris Island Shooting Intramurals

Interested in becoming a Marine Corps Combat Marksmanship Coach? Or simply getting more involved in the marksmanship program?
Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island invites active duty shooters of all skill levels to participate in the base's annual intramural shooting competition January 2021 for a chance at joining the MCRD Parris Island pistol and rifle team. All shooters who complete intramurals will also gain the Military Occupational Specialty of Combat Marksmanship Coach.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shane Manson)
