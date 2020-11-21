Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Parris Island Shooting Intramurals

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2020

    Video by Cpl. Shane Manson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Interested in becoming a Marine Corps Combat Marksmanship Coach? Or simply getting more involved in the marksmanship program?

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island invites active duty shooters of all skill levels to participate in the base's annual intramural shooting competition January 2021 for a chance at joining the MCRD Parris Island pistol and rifle team. All shooters who complete intramurals will also gain the Military Occupational Specialty of Combat Marksmanship Coach.

    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shane Manson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2020
    Date Posted: 11.22.2020 20:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773678
    VIRIN: 201121-M-AW928-618
    Filename: DOD_108073778
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Parris Island Shooting Intramurals, by Cpl Shane Manson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Range
    Shooting
    Parris Island
    Marines

