Maryland Army National Guard Recruiter and Retention Noncommissioned Officer Sgt. 1st Class Todd Mason shares his story of inspiration to become a recruiter in his community for potential applicants to see. Mason's area of operation for recruiting is currently in Prince George's County, Maryland. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2020 20:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|773672
|VIRIN:
|201118-Z-OV020-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108073703
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|LAUREL, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Get to Know MDARNG Recruiter Sgt. 1st Class Todd Mason, by SGT Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT