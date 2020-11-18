Get to Know MDARNG Recruiter Sgt. 1st Class Todd Mason

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/773672" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maryland Army National Guard Recruiter and Retention Noncommissioned Officer Sgt. 1st Class Todd Mason shares his story of inspiration to become a recruiter in his community for potential applicants to see. Mason's area of operation for recruiting is currently in Prince George's County, Maryland. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)