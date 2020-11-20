Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Respect & Honor - Texas National Guard Commander Motivates his Soldiers Before Deployment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Praxedis Pineda 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Respect and Honor -- Commander of136th Expeditionary Signal Battalion LTC Luis E. Delgado, gives his final remarks before his unit depart for their overseas mission. Texas Army National Guard, 136th ESB hosted a Casing of the Colors ceremony before their deployment in support of Army Central Command Forces, Operation Freedom Sentinel, at a ceremony in Houston, Texas, November 20, 2020. The unit will provide tactical and strategic communications support.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.21.2020 21:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 773662
    VIRIN: 201110-Z-UK617-004
    Filename: DOD_108073563
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Respect & Honor - Texas National Guard Commander Motivates his Soldiers Before Deployment, by SSG Praxedis Pineda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Baseball
    Signal
    Texas
    Houston
    National Guard
    Astros
    136th ESB
    TMD
    Minute Maid

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT