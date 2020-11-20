Respect & Honor - Texas National Guard Commander Motivates his Soldiers Before Deployment

Respect and Honor -- Commander of136th Expeditionary Signal Battalion LTC Luis E. Delgado, gives his final remarks before his unit depart for their overseas mission. Texas Army National Guard, 136th ESB hosted a Casing of the Colors ceremony before their deployment in support of Army Central Command Forces, Operation Freedom Sentinel, at a ceremony in Houston, Texas, November 20, 2020. The unit will provide tactical and strategic communications support.
|11.20.2020
|11.21.2020 21:21
|Package
|773662
|201110-Z-UK617-004
|DOD_108073563
|00:02:00
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|2
|2
|0
