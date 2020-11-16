Members of the Minnesota National Guard have been activated for State Active Duty for long-term care facilities across the state. The Soldiers and Airmen train at Camp Ripley before being evaluated by the Minnesota Department of Health.
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2020 16:48
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
This work, State Active Duty Training, by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
