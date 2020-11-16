Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    State Active Duty Training

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2020

    Video by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Members of the Minnesota National Guard have been activated for State Active Duty for long-term care facilities across the state. The Soldiers and Airmen train at Camp Ripley before being evaluated by the Minnesota Department of Health.

    Date Taken: 11.16.2020
    Date Posted: 11.21.2020 16:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773660
    VIRIN: 201121-Z-DY230-1001
    Filename: DOD_108073554
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, State Active Duty Training, by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Ripley
    Minnesota National Guard
    Medical Detachment
    133rd AW
    COVID-19 Relief
    Long-term care facilities
    343 SMC
    204th MCAS
    Minnesota Department of Health
    Temporary Nursing Assistance

