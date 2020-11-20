Four B-52H Stratofortresses take off, piloted by 23rd Bomb Squadron Airmen, on Nov. 20, 2020 at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. U.S. Central Command is commmited to preserving and protecting the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce throughout the region. While the United continues to have robust defensive capabilities throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, any potential adversary should understand that no nation on earth is more ready and capable of rapidly deploying additional combat power in the face of any aggression. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Josh W. Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2020 14:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|773656
|VIRIN:
|201120-F-GB336-1001
|PIN:
|201120
|Filename:
|DOD_108073533
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-52H Stratofortress take off from Minot Air Force Base, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bomber Task Force mission demonstrates regional commitment in CENTCOM AOR
LEAVE A COMMENT