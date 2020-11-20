Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52H Stratofortress take off from Minot Air Force Base

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    Four B-52H Stratofortresses take off, piloted by 23rd Bomb Squadron Airmen, on Nov. 20, 2020 at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. U.S. Central Command is commmited to preserving and protecting the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce throughout the region. While the United continues to have robust defensive capabilities throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, any potential adversary should understand that no nation on earth is more ready and capable of rapidly deploying additional combat power in the face of any aggression. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Josh W. Strickland)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.21.2020 14:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773656
    VIRIN: 201120-F-GB336-1001
    PIN: 201120
    Filename: DOD_108073533
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 

    Bomber Task Force mission demonstrates regional commitment in CENTCOM AOR

    TAGS

    b-52
    bomber
    strickland
    mission
    stratofortress
    buff

