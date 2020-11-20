B-52H Stratofortress take off from Minot Air Force Base

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/773656" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Four B-52H Stratofortresses take off, piloted by 23rd Bomb Squadron Airmen, on Nov. 20, 2020 at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. U.S. Central Command is commmited to preserving and protecting the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce throughout the region. While the United continues to have robust defensive capabilities throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, any potential adversary should understand that no nation on earth is more ready and capable of rapidly deploying additional combat power in the face of any aggression. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Josh W. Strickland)