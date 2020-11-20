Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDCoE COVID-19 MythBusters - Holiday Leave

    TX, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2020

    Video by Franz Chenet 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    The CDC says staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year. So if you are feeling like #COVID19 is ruining the holidays, check out this week's #MEDCoE COVID-19 Myth Buster video that highlights tips to help you have a happy, healthy and safe Holiday Season.

    For many more tips before you finalize your Thanksgiving and Holiday Plans visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays/thanksgiving.html

    For Media inquiries, contact: USARMY.jbsa.medicalcoe.mbx.dcomm@mail.mil

    #CalmisContagious!
    #HealthyArmyHoliday
    #SafeArmyHoliday
    #ArmyMedicineStartsHere #Army
    #ArmyMedicine is #ArmyStrong
    #TRADOC
    #MEDCoE

    Video Created by MEDVID-TV
    Producer: Paulina Shrader
    Editor: Mike Schocker

    LEAVE A COMMENT

