MEDCoE COVID-19 MythBusters - Holiday Leave

The CDC says staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year. So if you are feeling like #COVID19 is ruining the holidays, check out this week's #MEDCoE COVID-19 Myth Buster video that highlights tips to help you have a happy, healthy and safe Holiday Season.



For many more tips before you finalize your Thanksgiving and Holiday Plans visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays/thanksgiving.html



For Media inquiries, contact: USARMY.jbsa.medicalcoe.mbx.dcomm@mail.mil



