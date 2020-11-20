Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard, partner agencies rescue 4 mariners in Tampa Bay

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew rescues four mariners from an overturned vessel under the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay Nov. 20, 2020. A Hillsborough County Sheriff helicopter located the four and vessel, and the boat crew took the mariners to Harborage Marina without medical concerns. (Courtesy video.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.21.2020 09:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773648
    VIRIN: 201120-G-RD093-166
    Filename: DOD_108073472
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, partner agencies rescue 4 mariners in Tampa Bay, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Florida
    Coast Guard
    Tampa Bay
    Sunshine Skyway Bridge
    Station St. Petersburg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT