Coast Guard, partner agencies rescue 4 mariners in Tampa Bay

A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew rescues four mariners from an overturned vessel under the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay Nov. 20, 2020. A Hillsborough County Sheriff helicopter located the four and vessel, and the boat crew took the mariners to Harborage Marina without medical concerns. (Courtesy video.)