A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew rescues four mariners from an overturned vessel under the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay Nov. 20, 2020. A Hillsborough County Sheriff helicopter located the four and vessel, and the boat crew took the mariners to Harborage Marina without medical concerns. (Courtesy video.)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2020 09:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|773648
|VIRIN:
|201120-G-RD093-166
|Filename:
|DOD_108073472
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, partner agencies rescue 4 mariners in Tampa Bay, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT