    Malabar Exercise 2020

    AT SEA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    INDIAN OCEAN (Nov. 21, 2020) Rear Adm. Jim Kirk speaks aboard the USS Nimitz (CVN 68) about Exercise Malabar 2020. Malabar 2020 is the latest in a continuing series of exercises that has grown in scope and complexity over the years to address the variety of shared threats to maritime security in the Indo-Asia Pacific where the U.S. Navy has patrolled for more than 70 years promoting regional peace and security. Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is currently deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyle Merritt)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.21.2020 09:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773647
    VIRIN: 201121-N-OT328-0001
    Filename: DOD_108073470
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: AT SEA, US

    U.S.
    Nimitz
    Indian Ocean
    Photo Exercise
    Aircraft Carrier
    Navy
    Malabar

