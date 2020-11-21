Hometown: Galesburg, Illinois
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2020 09:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|773641
|VIRIN:
|201121-Z-PT335-0025
|Filename:
|DOD_108073409
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|LVIV, UA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. Gregory Baumgartner Thanksgiving Shout-out, Task Force Illini, by CPL Shaylin Quaid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT