    USS Princeton Flight and Live Fire Operations

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.20.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    INDIAN OCEAN (Nov. 20, 2020) The guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) conducts flight operations and a live-fire exercise with Indian and Australian ships and aircraft as part of Malabar 2020. Malabar 2020 is the latest in a continuing series of exercises that has grown in scope and complexity over the years to address the variety of shared threats to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific where the U.S. Navy has patrolled for more than 70 years promoting regional peace and security. Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is currently deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.21.2020 04:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773583
    VIRIN: 201120-N-OW019-1001
    Filename: DOD_108073349
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Flight Ops
    Live Fire
    Nimitz Carrier Strike Group
    USS Princeton
    CG 59
    At Sea
    Underway Operations

