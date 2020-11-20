USS Princeton Flight and Live Fire Operations

INDIAN OCEAN (Nov. 20, 2020) The guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) conducts flight operations and a live-fire exercise with Indian and Australian ships and aircraft as part of Malabar 2020. Malabar 2020 is the latest in a continuing series of exercises that has grown in scope and complexity over the years to address the variety of shared threats to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific where the U.S. Navy has patrolled for more than 70 years promoting regional peace and security. Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is currently deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums)
|11.20.2020
|11.21.2020 04:37
|B-Roll
|773583
|201120-N-OW019-1001
|DOD_108073349
|00:01:55
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|3
|3
|0
