Fleet Readiness Center Southeast breaks ground on new avionics facility

The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southeast and Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) team break ground for the new P672 Targeting & Surveillance System Facility during a ceremony held at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. The facility is designed to provide state-of-the-art technology and will greatly increase the capacity of avionics work at FRCSE.
|11.18.2020
|11.20.2020 22:01
|B-Roll
|773578
|201118-N-N0216-0001
|DOD_108072899
|00:00:19
|US
|1
|1
|0
