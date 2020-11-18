Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast breaks ground on new avionics facility

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Video by Daniel Alexander 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southeast and Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) team break ground for the new P672 Targeting & Surveillance System Facility during a ceremony held at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. The facility is designed to provide state-of-the-art technology and will greatly increase the capacity of avionics work at FRCSE.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 11.20.2020 22:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773578
    VIRIN: 201118-N-N0216-0001
    Filename: DOD_108072899
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Readiness Center Southeast breaks ground on new avionics facility, by Daniel Alexander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast breaks ground on new avionics facility

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    NAVAIR
    FRCSE
    COMFRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT