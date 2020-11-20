Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 136th Expeditionary Signal Battalion Casing of the Colors

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Praxedis Pineda 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Texas Army National Guard, 136th Expeditionary Signal Battalion hosts a Casing of the Colors ceremony before their deployment in support of Army Central Command Forces, Operation Freedom Sentinel, at a ceremony in Houston, Texas, November 20, 2020. The unit will provide tactical and strategic communications support.

    Commander of136th Expeditionary Signal Battalion LTC Luis E. Delgado
    Father or PFC Arriaga
    PFC Parker Atkinson, Satellite Operator and Maintainer

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.20.2020 18:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 773569
    VIRIN: 201110-Z-UK617-003
    Filename: DOD_108072751
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Baseball
    Signal
    Texas
    Houston
    National Guard
    Astros
    136th ESB
    TMD
    Minute Maid

