The 136th Expeditionary Signal Battalion Casing of the Colors

Texas Army National Guard, 136th Expeditionary Signal Battalion hosts a Casing of the Colors ceremony before their deployment in support of Army Central Command Forces, Operation Freedom Sentinel, at a ceremony in Houston, Texas, November 20, 2020. The unit will provide tactical and strategic communications support.
Commander of136th Expeditionary Signal Battalion LTC Luis E. Delgado
Father or PFC Arriaga
PFC Parker Atkinson, Satellite Operator and Maintainer
|11.20.2020
|11.20.2020 18:41
|Interviews
|773569
|201110-Z-UK617-003
|DOD_108072751
|00:02:55
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|0
|0
|0
