The 136th Expeditionary Signal Battalion Casing of the Colors

The 136th Expeditionary Signal Battalion hosted a Casing of the Colors ceremony before they mobilized to provide tactical and strategic communications support for Army Central Command Forces in support of Operations Freedom Sentinel. The unit has recently responded to COVID -19 effort in Texas. Previously the deployed for the Hurricane Harvey mission, and other Homeland Response Force missions.